California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 13,974 Shares of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (TPRE)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,974 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Third Point Reinsurance were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 33,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 22,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 183,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 7,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 15,417 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $10,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,293,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,010,721.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $13.00 target price on shares of Third Point Reinsurance and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

Shares of TPRE stock opened at $10.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $17.05. The company has a market cap of $967.12 million, a PE ratio of 3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Third Point Reinsurance had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $124.40 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Third Point Reinsurance Ltd will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Third Point Reinsurance

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners, workers compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

