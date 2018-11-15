California Public Employees Retirement System Buys New Stake in Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA)

California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $101,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 75.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 519.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 633.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 5,066 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $17.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $751.15 million, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 3.87. Intellia Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $35.99.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.05). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.70% and a negative net margin of 308.81%. The company had revenue of $7.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs.

