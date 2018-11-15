Camber Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.18, but opened at $0.18. Camber Energy shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 52705 shares.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Camber Energy (CEI) Shares Gap Up to $0.18” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/camber-energy-cei-shares-gap-up-to-0-18.html.

About Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI)

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Texas and Oklahoma. The company holds interests in approximately 13,000 net acres of producing fields located primarily in the Hunton formation in Lincoln, Logan and Payne, and Okfuskee Counties, in central Oklahoma; the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas; and Hutchinson County, Texas.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Camber Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camber Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.