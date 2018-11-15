Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.85 Million Position in Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

ANTM opened at $280.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $73.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Anthem Inc has a 1 year low of $215.52 and a 1 year high of $290.84.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 4.98%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.92%.

Several brokerages have commented on ANTM. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Anthem from $290.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Anthem to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Anthem to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Anthem from $368.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.19.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 7,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.71, for a total value of $2,267,270.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,536,594.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.56, for a total value of $202,622.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,257.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,525 shares of company stock worth $6,488,523. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

