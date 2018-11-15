Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3 Million Stake in Hershey Co (HSY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 42.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,089,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,587,000 after buying an additional 1,518,053 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter worth about $48,331,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter worth about $41,355,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hershey by 52.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,073,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,924,000 after buying an additional 370,478 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 19.5% in the second quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,481,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,849,000 after buying an additional 241,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 47,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,846,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 30,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $3,119,885.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,080.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,716 shares of company stock valued at $12,690,499 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Hershey and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hershey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.81.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $107.95 on Thursday. Hershey Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.10 and a fifty-two week high of $115.82. The company has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55. Hershey had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 102.30%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.722 per share. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 60.71%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

