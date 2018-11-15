Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 130,972 Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (EXG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) by 68.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,972 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,626,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 11,420 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 157,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 10,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq stock opened at $8.66 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $9.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

