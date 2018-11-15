Canaccord Genuity Analysts Give Canada Goose (GOOS) a $102.00 Price Target

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) has been assigned a $102.00 price objective by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 55.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Shares of GOOS stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,043,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,515. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $23.46 and a 12 month high of $72.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.21.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.16. Canada Goose had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 41.49%. The company had revenue of $230.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Canada Goose’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

