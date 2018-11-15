Canada Goose (GOOS) Price Target Increased to C$100.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its price target upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$80.00 to C$100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GOOS. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$86.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$92.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$95.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$82.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$88.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$84.89.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose stock traded up C$3.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$89.04. The company had a trading volume of 434,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Canada Goose has a one year low of C$31.01 and a one year high of C$95.58.

In other news, insider John Black sold 28,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.93, for a total transaction of C$2,043,918.88. Also, insider Pat Sherlock sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.00, for a total transaction of C$959,400.00. Insiders have sold a total of 108,152 shares of company stock worth $8,090,712 in the last quarter.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.