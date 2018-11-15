Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 21,079 Shares of WEX Inc (WEX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,079 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in WEX were worth $12,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in WEX in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Cutler Group LP grew its position in WEX by 133.3% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WEX in the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in WEX by 150.0% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in WEX in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WEX opened at $157.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.73. WEX Inc has a 1 year low of $118.40 and a 1 year high of $203.49.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.15 million. WEX had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 16.92%. WEX’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that WEX Inc will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WEX. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.80.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and processing services.

