Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Decreases Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,686 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 47,760 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $14,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 382.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,784,235 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $457,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792,479 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,908,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,540,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,665,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9,531.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 851,443 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 842,603 shares in the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.41.

LOW stock opened at $94.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $77.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.06. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $78.23 and a one year high of $117.70.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 71.96% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell bought 273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.72 per share, with a total value of $29,407.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 273 shares in the company, valued at $29,407.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marshall A. Croom sold 15,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $1,803,388.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,231,776.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

