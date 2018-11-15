Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $13.58 Million Position in NetApp Inc. (NTAP)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,106 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 61,950 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.06% of NetApp worth $13,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in NetApp by 589.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,276 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in NetApp by 16,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 36,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $2,993,611.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,240,168.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.12, for a total transaction of $212,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,752,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,926 shares of company stock valued at $10,378,444 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP opened at $78.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. NetApp Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.24 and a twelve month high of $88.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The data storage provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on NTAP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NetApp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.17.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $13.58 Million Position in NetApp Inc. (NTAP)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/candriam-luxembourg-s-c-a-has-13-58-million-position-in-netapp-inc-ntap.html.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share date on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.