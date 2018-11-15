Cannae (CNNE) & Giggles N Hugs (GIGL) Critical Review

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) and Giggles N Hugs (OTCMKTS:GIGL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.7% of Cannae shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Cannae shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cannae and Giggles N Hugs’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cannae $1.17 billion 1.10 $108.80 million $1.54 11.68 Giggles N Hugs $2.45 million 0.69 -$1.62 million N/A N/A

Cannae has higher revenue and earnings than Giggles N Hugs.

Profitability

This table compares Cannae and Giggles N Hugs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cannae -1.99% -2.08% -1.74% Giggles N Hugs -41.41% N/A -112.45%

Risk and Volatility

Cannae has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Giggles N Hugs has a beta of 7.65, suggesting that its stock price is 665% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cannae and Giggles N Hugs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cannae 0 0 1 0 3.00 Giggles N Hugs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cannae currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.04%. Given Cannae’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cannae is more favorable than Giggles N Hugs.

Summary

Cannae beats Giggles N Hugs on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Giggles N Hugs

Giggles N' Hugs, Inc. owns and operates kid-friendly restaurants with play areas for children in 10 years and younger in California. It owns and operates a restaurant in the Westfield Topanga shopping center in Woodland Hills; and a restaurant in the Glendale Galleria in Glendale, California. The company was formerly known as Teacher's Pet, Inc. and changed its name to Giggles N' Hugs, Inc. in August 2010. Giggles N' Hugs, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

