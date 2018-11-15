Canopy Growth (CGC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The marijuana producer reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.64), Morningstar.com reports. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 159.94% and a negative return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $23.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CGC stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.40. 532,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,004,820. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $59.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.41 and a beta of 3.70.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,018,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,365,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth about $307,000. BKS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth about $350,000. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CGC. Cann began coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, Bedrocan Canada, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

