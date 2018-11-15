Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys New Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 187,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,331,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.13% of East West Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,771,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,079,000 after purchasing an additional 627,329 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $23,593,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,937,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,784,000 after acquiring an additional 305,805 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 482,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,476,000 after acquiring an additional 250,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 332.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 213,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,867,000 after acquiring an additional 163,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EWBC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $82.00 price target on shares of East West Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.12. 2,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,442. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.34 and a 1 year high of $73.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 34.80% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $395.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.59%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

