Capital Fund Management S.A. Grows Stake in NRG Energy Inc (NRG)

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 102.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 321,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,500 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $12,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 313.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter worth $130,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter worth $145,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter worth $205,000. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NRG stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $38.91. 25,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,973,264. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 0.99. NRG Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $40.38.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a positive return on equity of 61.11%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy Inc will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 11.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NRG shares. Citigroup lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

In other news, EVP Christopher Moser sold 15,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $534,128.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,063,941. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 24,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $881,664.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,775 shares of company stock worth $2,959,754. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. The company is involved in the generation of electricity using fossil fuel and nuclear sources. The company provides electricity to 2.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; system power, distributed generation, solar and wind products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, energy efficiency, and on-site energy solutions; and carbon management and specialty services.

