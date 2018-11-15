Capital Gearing Trust (CGT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4,200.00

Capital Gearing Trust plc (LON:CGT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,200 ($54.88) and last traded at GBX 4,200 ($54.88), with a volume of 6044 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,070 ($53.18).
About Capital Gearing Trust (LON:CGT)
Capital Gearing Trust P.L.C. is a self-managed Investment Trust. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth principally through investment in quoted closed ended and other collective investment vehicles with a willingness to hold cash, bonds, index linked securities and commodities.
Further Reading: Retained Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Gearing Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Gearing Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.