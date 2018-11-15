Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $18.31 Million Stake in HollyFrontier Corp (HFC)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. HollyFrontier comprises approximately 0.6% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of HollyFrontier worth $18,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HFC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 3.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 147,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 37.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 89.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 12,410 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 47.8% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 29,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 9,455 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in HollyFrontier during the second quarter worth $400,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. US Capital Advisors raised HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on HollyFrontier in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.77.

Shares of HFC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.93. The stock had a trading volume of 194,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,969. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. HollyFrontier Corp has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HollyFrontier Corp will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is 56.90%.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

