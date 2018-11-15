Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 11.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 542,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 54,898 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $12,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 183.6% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the second quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 84.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWH traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $22.53. The company had a trading volume of 48,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,170,249. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $26.92.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 54,898 Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (EWH)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/catalyst-capital-advisors-llc-purchases-54898-shares-of-ishares-msci-hong-kong-etf-ewh.html.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.