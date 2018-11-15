CB Financial Services (CBFV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.66

CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.66 and last traded at $25.67, with a volume of 139 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.20.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CBFV. Zacks Investment Research lowered CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered CB Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $147.27 million, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other news, Director Richard B. Boyer sold 1,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $32,998.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David F. Pollock purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.85 per share, for a total transaction of $30,635.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,344.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBFV. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 14,285.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after purchasing an additional 208,704 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of CB Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $1,443,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CB Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $602,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of CB Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CB Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $307,000. 26.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “CB Financial Services (CBFV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.66” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/cb-financial-services-cbfv-hits-new-12-month-low-at-25-66.html.

About CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV)

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.