Ccore (CCO) Market Cap Achieves $114,405.00

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. Over the last week, Ccore has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. Ccore has a market capitalization of $114,405.00 and approximately $97.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ccore token can now be bought for $0.0673 or 0.00001218 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00008221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004120 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00017757 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00146097 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00231822 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $542.82 or 0.09825428 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00009531 BTC.

Ccore’s genesis date was November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ccore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

