Cellectis (CLLS) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cellectis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Shares of CLLS opened at $24.40 on Monday. Cellectis has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $38.85. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLLS. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cellectis by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,240,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,949,000 after buying an additional 647,164 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cellectis by 259.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,552,000 after buying an additional 320,340 shares during the period. Nexthera Capital LP increased its stake in Cellectis by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nexthera Capital LP now owns 548,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,509,000 after buying an additional 215,458 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,658,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cellectis by 178.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 244,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after purchasing an additional 156,666 shares during the last quarter. 27.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

