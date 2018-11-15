CENTRIC HEALTH (CHH) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of CENTRIC HEALTH Corp (TSE:CHH) were down 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 140,370 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 326,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

CENTRIC HEALTH (TSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$43.32 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CENTRIC HEALTH Corp will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

CENTRIC HEALTH Company Profile (TSE:CHH)

Centric Health Corporation provides healthcare services to patients and customers in Canada. It operates through two segments, Specialty Pharmacy, and Surgical and Medical Centres. The Specialty Pharmacy segment provides traditional pharmacy services, such as compounding and dispensing medications, as well as clinical and specialty services for long term care and retirement communities.

