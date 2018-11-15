Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in AAR Corp. (AIR)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 91.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 462,774 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in AAR were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AAR by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,623,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $261,458,000 after acquiring an additional 141,464 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of AAR by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,311,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,970,000 after buying an additional 38,166 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of AAR by 14.6% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,111,945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,694,000 after buying an additional 141,925 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AAR by 57.4% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 846,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,539,000 after buying an additional 308,696 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of AAR by 11,341.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 698,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,490,000 after buying an additional 692,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AAR alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald B. Woodard sold 10,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $477,546.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,160.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 22,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $994,208.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 587,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,894,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,609 shares of company stock worth $2,354,979. 7.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AIR has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks downgraded AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on AAR from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AAR from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $45.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.08. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $36.46 and a 12-month high of $51.52.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. AAR had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $466.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 19th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. AAR’s payout ratio is 16.76%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/ceredex-value-advisors-llc-decreases-holdings-in-aar-corp-air.html.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR).

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.