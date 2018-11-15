Cerro Grande Mining Corp (TSE:CEG) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 0 shares.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Cerro Grande Mining (CEG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.01” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/cerro-grande-mining-ceg-hits-new-1-year-low-at-0-01.html.

About Cerro Grande Mining (TSE:CEG)

Cerro Grande Mining Corporation is a mining, exploration and development company. The Company produces gold, silver and copper, with operations mainly in Chile. Its Pimenton mine encompasses 3,121 hectares (7,708 acres). The Company’s other assets are a porphyry copper deposit (the Pimenton Porphyry) and other projects in various stages of exploration and development in Chile, which include Santa Cecilia, Tordillo, and two limestone deposits Catedral and Cal Norte.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Cerro Grande Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerro Grande Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.