CES Energy Solutions (CESDF) Upgraded by TD Securities to Buy

TD Securities upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CESDF traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $2.37. 17,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,026. CES Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $5.42.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

