Cesca Therapeutics (KOOL) Given a $2.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Cesca Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KOOL) has been assigned a $2.00 price objective by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cesca Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th.

Shares of Cesca Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.32. 168,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,358. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of -0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Cesca Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $4.14.

Cesca Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KOOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 million. Cesca Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 322.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. Analysts forecast that Cesca Therapeutics will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cesca Therapeutics Company Profile

Cesca Therapeutics Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies and products for cell-based therapeutics in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company develops automated blood and bone marrow processing systems that enable the separation, processing, and preservation of cell and tissue therapy products.

