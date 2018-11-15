CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) Director Stephen A. Furbacher Sells 3,500 Shares

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $183,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,632,465.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $45.03 on Thursday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $56.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.09.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). CF Industries had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -480.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 512.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,768,000 after purchasing an additional 611,200 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,332,000. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC now owns 154,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 35,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 11,273 shares during the period. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 407.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CF Industries from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank set a $60.00 price target on CF Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.52.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

