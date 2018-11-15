Charah Solutions (CHRA) and Diversified Royalty (BEVFF) Financial Comparison

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) and Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Charah Solutions and Diversified Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charah Solutions N/A N/A N/A Diversified Royalty 47.44% 6.26% 3.94%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.7% of Charah Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Diversified Royalty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Charah Solutions and Diversified Royalty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charah Solutions 0 0 4 0 3.00 Diversified Royalty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Charah Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $13.17, indicating a potential upside of 113.05%. Given Charah Solutions’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Charah Solutions is more favorable than Diversified Royalty.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Charah Solutions and Diversified Royalty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charah Solutions $430.36 million 0.42 $12.78 million N/A N/A Diversified Royalty $16.13 million 13.33 $8.91 million N/A N/A

Charah Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Diversified Royalty.

Dividends

Diversified Royalty pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Charah Solutions does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Diversified Royalty beats Charah Solutions on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc. provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It is involved in the development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management activities, including clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds. The company also provides fossil services, such as coal ash management, silo management, on-site ash transportation, landfill management, and capture and disposal of ash byproduct; and manages combustion byproducts comprising bottom ash, flue gas desulfurization gypsum, Pozatec/fixated scrubber sludge, and fluidized bed combustion fly ash. In addition, it markets class C fly ash, class F fly ash, bottom ash and PriceLite, CFB ash, synthetic gypsum, pulverized limestone, and other products; and provides nuclear services consisting of routine maintenance, outage services, facility maintenance, and staffing solutions for nuclear power generation facilities. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It primarily holds the Canadian and United States trademarks and other intellectual property rights related to the Original Joe's, Elephant & Castle, and State & Main restaurant businesses. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc. and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp. in October 2014. Diversified Royalty Corp. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

