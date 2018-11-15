Charah Solutions (CHRA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.00 million. Charah Solutions updated its FY 2018 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE:CHRA opened at $6.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Charah Solutions has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $12.00.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions in the second quarter valued at $520,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions in the second quarter valued at $547,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions in the second quarter valued at $1,720,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions in the second quarter valued at $7,658,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions in the second quarter valued at $16,341,000. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CHRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Charah Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Bank of America raised Charah Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Charah Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.06.
About Charah Solutions
Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It is involved in the development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management activities, including clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.
