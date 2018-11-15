Charah Solutions (CHRA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.92% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Charah Solutions, Inc. is a provider of environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry with operations in coal-fired and nuclear power generation. Charah Solutions, Inc. is based in Louisville, KY. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CHRA. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charah Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Charah Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

Shares of CHRA stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.36. 45,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,553. Charah Solutions has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charah Solutions will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRA. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in Charah Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $771,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Charah Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $557,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Charah Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $547,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Charah Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $16,341,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Charah Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charah Solutions Company Profile

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It is involved in the development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management activities, including clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

