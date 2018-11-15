Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (CRL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Analysts expect Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) to report $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.39. Charles River Laboratories Intl. posted earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will report full-year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $5.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Charles River Laboratories Intl..

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $585.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $147.00 price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.56.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, insider David P. Johst sold 23,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,176,416.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 219,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,899,464. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah Turner Kochevar sold 4,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.66, for a total value of $502,801.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,095.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,288 shares of company stock worth $3,930,176. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 272.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 46,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 33,781 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 2nd quarter worth $460,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,949,000 after acquiring an additional 80,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

CRL opened at $128.71 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 12-month low of $96.70 and a 12-month high of $138.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

