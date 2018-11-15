Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV reduced its stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,158 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,934,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $375.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $365.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $418.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.13.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $320.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. Charter Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $250.10 and a fifty-two week high of $396.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 24.39%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, insider John Bickham sold 144,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.71, for a total value of $46,687,101.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/charter-communications-inc-chtr-shares-sold-by-ing-groep-nv.html.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.