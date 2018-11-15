Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $17.29 Million Stake in Columbia Banking System Inc (COLB)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,380 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.61% of Columbia Banking System worth $17,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the second quarter valued at about $419,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 176.7% during the second quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 15,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 9,848 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the second quarter worth about $634,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 9.3% during the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 32.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 7,248 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

COLB stock opened at $37.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. Columbia Banking System Inc has a 52 week low of $31.35 and a 52 week high of $48.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $143.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.24 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 25.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

In other Columbia Banking System news, EVP David C. Lawson sold 1,813 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $75,928.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,460 shares in the company, valued at $647,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $17.29 Million Stake in Columbia Banking System Inc (COLB)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/chartwell-investment-partners-llc-has-17-29-million-stake-in-columbia-banking-system-inc-colb.html.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.