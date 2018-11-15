Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Rating Increased to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $4.50 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $3.50.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $3.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.06.

CHK opened at $3.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.93. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $5.60.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 54.07%. Chesapeake Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James R. Webb bought 50,000 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.54 per share, with a total value of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 871,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,085,279.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 405,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,810 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,465,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,911 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 14,365 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 199,970 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 14,468 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 106,117 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares during the period. 57.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania.

