Chicago Equity Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (CHEF)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC cut its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,708,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,106,000 after acquiring an additional 526,660 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,477,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,101,000 after acquiring an additional 253,944 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,473,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000,000 after acquiring an additional 133,189 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,702,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Shares of CHEF stock opened at $36.04 on Thursday. Chefs’ Warehouse Inc has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $39.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.91, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $361.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHEF. BidaskClub lowered shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

In other news, insider Christopher Pappas sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $7,390,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,051,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,763,492.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine Oliver purchased 1,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.10 per share, for a total transaction of $34,924.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,056 shares in the company, valued at $451,197.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 574,119 shares of company stock worth $20,319,681. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Chicago Equity Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (CHEF)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/chicago-equity-partners-llc-decreases-holdings-in-chefs-warehouse-inc-chef.html.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 48,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.