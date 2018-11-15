Chicago Equity Partners LLC Invests $1.16 Million in USA Truck, Inc. (USAK)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 57,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned 0.68% of USA Truck as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in USAK. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of USA Truck by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of USA Truck by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of USA Truck by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 75,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 6,517 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of USA Truck by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 176,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 54,878 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USAK stock opened at $21.76 on Thursday. USA Truck, Inc. has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $29.15. The stock has a market cap of $184.38 million, a P/E ratio of -38.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $132.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.30 million. USA Truck had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.44%. On average, analysts forecast that USA Truck, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on USAK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of USA Truck in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of USA Truck from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 price objective on shares of USA Truck and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of USA Truck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. USA Truck presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

USA Truck Profile

USA Truck, Inc, a truckload carrier, provides general commodities transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload services as a medium to long-haul common carrier; and dedicated freight services.

