Chimerix (CMRX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning. They currently have $3.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Chimerix, Inc. engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of oral antiviral therapeutics for various medical needs. The Company is developing various product candidates for the treatment of dsDNA viruses, HIV, hepatitis C, influenza and smallpox which are under different phases of clinical development. It is also screening our proprietary Chimerix Chemical Library for compounds with activity against dengue virus, malaria and tuberculosis. Chimerix, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMRX traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $3.40. 6,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,789. Chimerix has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $162.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 1,752.41% and a negative return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chimerix will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in Chimerix by 91.7% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Chimerix by 7.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,481,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 164,472 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Chimerix by 18.7% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 35,216 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chimerix by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,496,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,643,000 after purchasing an additional 59,554 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Chimerix by 12.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 31,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.87% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients.

