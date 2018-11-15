China Gengsheng Minerals (CHGS) & Daktronics (DAKT) Head to Head Analysis

China Gengsheng Minerals (OTCMKTS:CHGS) and Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares China Gengsheng Minerals and Daktronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Gengsheng Minerals N/A N/A N/A Daktronics 0.29% 2.96% 1.63%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.6% of Daktronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.8% of China Gengsheng Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Daktronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Gengsheng Minerals and Daktronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Gengsheng Minerals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Daktronics $610.53 million 0.55 $5.56 million N/A N/A

Daktronics has higher revenue and earnings than China Gengsheng Minerals.

Risk & Volatility

China Gengsheng Minerals has a beta of -32.53, indicating that its stock price is 3,353% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daktronics has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Daktronics pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. China Gengsheng Minerals does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for China Gengsheng Minerals and Daktronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Gengsheng Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Daktronics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Daktronics has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.07%. Given Daktronics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Daktronics is more favorable than China Gengsheng Minerals.

Summary

Daktronics beats China Gengsheng Minerals on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Gengsheng Minerals Company Profile

China GengSheng Minerals, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of mineral-based, heat-resistant industrial material products. It operates in four segments: Refractories, Industrial Ceramics, Fracture Proppants, and Fine Precision Abrasives. The Refractories segment offers castable, coating, and dry mix materials; low-cement and non-cement castables; and pre-cast roofs that are used as linings and key components in various industrial furnaces, such as steel production furnaces, ladles, vessels, and other high-temperature processing machines that operate at high temperatures. The Industrial Ceramics segment provides abrasive balls and tiles, valves, electronic ceramics, and structural ceramics that are used as components for various end products, such as fuses, vacuum interrupters, electrical components, mud slurry pumps, and high-pressure pumps used in the electric power, electronic component, industrial pump, and metallurgy industries. The Fracture Proppants segment offers ball-like pellets that are used to reach pockets of oil and natural gas deposits trapped in the fractures under the ground. The Fine Precision Abrasives segment offers abrasives, which are primarily used for the surface-polishing and slicing of precision instruments, such as solar panels, as well as in a range of areas, including machinery manufacturing, electronics, optical glass, architecture, industry development, semiconductor, silicon chip, plastic, and lens. China GengSheng Minerals, Inc. sells its products to customers in the iron, steel, oil, glass, cement, aluminum, chemical, and solar industries in China, and other parts of Asia and Europe. The company was formerly known as China Minerals Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to China GengSheng Minerals, Inc. in July 2007. China GengSheng Minerals, Inc. is based in Gongyi, the People's Republic of China.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells a range of electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; LED ribbon board displays; mobile and modular display systems; freeform LED displays, which include architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms. It also provides message displays; ITS dynamic message signs, including LED displays for road management, mass transit, and aviation applications; digit and directional displays for use in parking facilities; and audio systems for outdoor sports venues. In addition, the company offers digital billboards and street furniture displays used to display images, which change at regular intervals for the out-of-home (OOH) advertising industry comprising Visiconn system and Venus Control Suite, a software application for controlling content and playback loops for digital billboard applications; and street furniture for digital OOH campaigns. Further, it provides digit and price displays, such as outdoor time and temperature displays, as well as Fuelight digit displays for the petroleum industry; and dynamic messaging systems for retailers, convenience stores, and other businesses, as well as maintenance and professional services related to its products. The company sells its products through direct sales and resellers. Daktronics, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Brookings, South Dakota.

