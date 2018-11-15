China Mobile Ltd. (CHL) Shares Sold by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,150 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of China Mobile in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of China Mobile by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,938 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Mobile in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Mobile in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of China Mobile in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of China Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of CHL stock opened at $48.42 on Thursday. China Mobile Ltd. has a twelve month low of $43.25 and a twelve month high of $53.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.65.

China Mobile Profile

China Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers voice services, including local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

