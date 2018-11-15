Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Given “Hold” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their hold rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $550.00 price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They set an underperform rating and a $385.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated a hold rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $431.72.

NYSE CMG traded down $7.15 on Wednesday, reaching $472.17. The stock had a trading volume of 59,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,639. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $247.51 and a 1 year high of $530.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.22.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.16. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 823,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.29, for a total transaction of $401,213,632.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,333,000 after acquiring an additional 10,436 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 4,390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 7,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 2,363 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 37 international Chipotle restaurants; and 8 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

