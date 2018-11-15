Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) Holdings Cut by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,362 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 80,441.5% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,905,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,926,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897,971 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,428,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,241 shares during the period. Compass Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,544,000. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 348.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 622,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,116,000 after purchasing an additional 483,922 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,782,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,731,000 after purchasing an additional 482,109 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $65.48 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.38 and a 1 year high of $67.93. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.85%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHD. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.12.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie sold 300,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $19,929,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 327,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,760,940.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Louis Tursi sold 315,820 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $18,033,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 155,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,875,281.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 632,538 shares of company stock valued at $38,928,957. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

