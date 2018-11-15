Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) Shares Sold by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,001 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHD. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 80,441.5% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,905,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897,971 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,428,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,241 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,544,000. Boston Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 348.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 622,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,116,000 after purchasing an additional 483,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,782,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,731,000 after buying an additional 482,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.
CHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight to $60.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.12.
CHD opened at $65.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $44.38 and a one year high of $67.93.
Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.85%.
In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 16,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $966,634.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,659.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Craigie sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $19,929,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 327,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,760,940.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 632,538 shares of company stock valued at $38,928,957 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.
