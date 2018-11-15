CIBC Lowers Conifex Timber (CFF) Price Target to C$4.50

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at CIBC from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 60.71% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Conifex Timber from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 13th.

Shares of CFF stock opened at C$2.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.38, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Conifex Timber has a 1 year low of C$2.42 and a 1 year high of C$6.99.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$182.14 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Conifex Timber will post 0.916838481671213 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Lumber and Bioenergy. The Lumber segment is involved in timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

