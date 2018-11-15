CIBC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Nuvista Energy (NUVSF)

Nuvista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvista Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvista Energy in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvista Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvista Energy in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nuvista Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NUVSF stock opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. Nuvista Energy has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $7.50.

Nuvista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

