Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $4.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.36% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes CD101 IV, a long-acting echinocandin antifungal, CD101 topical and C001 which are in different clinical trial. The company developed its product using Cloudbreak(TM) immunotherapy platform. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC set a $14.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.38.

Shares of CDTX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.77. 14,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $8.55.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Omega Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 239.1% in the second quarter. Omega Fund Management LLC now owns 1,508,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,829 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $6,240,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 54.2% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 656,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 230,617 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $2,371,000. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 300.9% in the third quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 437,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 328,263 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

