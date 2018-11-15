CIM Commercial Trust (CMCT) Issues Earnings Results

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $47.64 million for the quarter. CIM Commercial Trust had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 46.61%.

NASDAQ:CMCT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.43. 541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,753. CIM Commercial Trust has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMCT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th.

About CIM Commercial Trust

CIM Commercial Trust is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving urban communities throughout the United States. Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area and Washington, DC CIM Commercial Trust is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and asset management capabilities.

