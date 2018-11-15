Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CINF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

CINF opened at $78.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 0.69. Cincinnati Financial has a twelve month low of $66.33 and a twelve month high of $81.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 6.70%. Equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 10.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 14,117 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 10.0% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 29,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. WEALTHFRONT Corp raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 7.6% during the third quarter. WEALTHFRONT Corp now owns 16,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Rand Wealth LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 5.6% during the third quarter. Rand Wealth LLC now owns 18,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

