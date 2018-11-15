Cinedigm (CIDM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $13.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 million.

Shares of CIDM stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.83. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,675. Cinedigm has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $1.81. The company has a market cap of $29.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.35.

Separately, Dawson James began coverage on shares of Cinedigm in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cinedigm stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 859,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,283 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.45% of Cinedigm worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Cinedigm Company Profile

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: The First Digital Cinema Deployment, The Second Digital Cinema Deployment, Digital Cinema Services, and Media Content and Entertainment Group.

