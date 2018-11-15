Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Shares Bought by Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 539,309 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,335 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $23,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 4,313.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,814,373 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705,284 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,004,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,539,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,488 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 9,183,708 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $393,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479,165 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $78,609,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Cisco Systems by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,801,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $163,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,640 shares during the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. UBS Group set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.76.

In related news, Chairman Charles Robbins sold 217,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $10,279,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Goeckeler sold 63,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total transaction of $2,999,288.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 547,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,021,693.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 450,620 shares of company stock worth $21,322,282. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $44.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.47.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/cisco-systems-inc-csco-shares-bought-by-carillon-tower-advisers-inc.html.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.