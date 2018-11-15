Citigroup Cuts Bombardier, Inc. Class B (BBD.B) Price Target to C$3.70

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from C$6.00 to C$3.70 in a report issued on Monday morning. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BBD.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, November 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 9th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a C$7.00 price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.41.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock opened at C$2.20 on Monday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a one year low of C$1.96 and a one year high of C$4.16.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Bombardier Inc is a Canada-based manufacturer of both planes and trains. It operates through four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment is engaged in the design, manufacture and aftermarket support for three families of business jets (Learjet, Challenger and Global).

